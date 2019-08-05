Local gun safety resources in the Roanoke, Lynchburg area

In Roanoke over the last two years, there have been nearly 60 cases of children younger than 18 having a gun. Nine of those were aggravated assaults and eight robberies.

Multiple local children have been hurt by guns going off, including a 3-year-old.

Gun safes can be purchased at several stores, including Walmart and SafeSide Tactical, but here is a list of other local resources that can help keep your family safe:

SafeSide Tactical

Gun safes at SafeSide Tactical start at about $15.

Local police departments

Roanoke County Police, Roanoke City Police and Lynchburg Police are giving out free locks. Contact the departments for more details.

Carilion Clinic

To find out more about free gun locks from Carilion Clinic, click here.

To see gun safety tips from Carilion Clinic, click here.

