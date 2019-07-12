Mother's boyfriend arraigned after 3-year-old drowns in New River

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - After he was found to be too high on meth Thursday, Adrian Puckett was arraigned Friday morning in connection with the death of his girlfriend's daughter.

Puckett and his girlfriend, Kimberly Moore, were arrested Wednesday after Moore's 3-year-old daughter was found dead after drowning in the New River.

He was arraigned on the charge of reckless endangerment at about 11:15 a.m. by video and appointed Angi Simkins as an attorney.

He's scheduled to be back in court Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.



