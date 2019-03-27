N64 hoodie wearer among trio authorities say stole from Madison Heights Walmart

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - If you've seen some young-looking spiky-haired hoodlums that look like they're about to drop the hottest single of the year, you may want to reach out to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the crew is wanted in connection to larceny and property damage at the Madison Heights Walmart last Thursday.

One of the supposed thieves can be seen wearing an N64 hoodie. Authorities did not say his age, so it is unclear if he was even around when the '90s gaming console was in its prime. The other two are seen wearing Levi and Adidas apparel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.P. Jones at 434-946-9373 ext. 2, or Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.

