No plans to tour tornado damage, says Gov. Northam

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam told 10 News Tuesday that he has no plans to visit storm-ravaged areas of Southwest Virginia.

The three tornadoes that hit parts of Craig, Pittsylvania, Amherst and Campbell counties on April 15 caused more than $16 million in damage.

During an event for Carilion in Christiansburg Tuesday, 10 News asked Northam about his plans to tour the storm damage.

"I haven't yet, but we did declare a state of emergency so that we can make progress and help those individuals, so if there's a need for me to go view one of these areas, I’ll be glad to, but I’ve spent a lot of time in the southwest. Just a couple weeks ago, I was in Lynchburg, so we're in communication and I know exactly what's going on," Northam said.

Northam has plans to visit the area again on Friday to throw out the first pitch at the Salem Red Sox game.

