North Carolina pair charged with first-degree murder, arrested in Grayson County

A man and a woman who were wanted by North Carolina authorities have both been charged with first-degree murder and arrested in Grayson County.

During an investigation, the Surry County Sheriff's Office found a dead woman in the trunk of a car that had been abandoned in the woods.

The victim, Rebecca Plitt, 34, had been previously reported missing. Authorities found that Plitt had been held captive and assaulted in various locations.

An investigator with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office was told that two of the suspects in her death, Kenneth Dawson, 31, and Desire Billings, 24, were possibly in the county April 4 around 3 p.m.

Authorities gave the Grayson County Sheriff's Office three possible locations for the two suspects.

Around 5 p.m., a sergeant with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and a special agent with Virginia State Police saw the pair on Penny Lane, and both were taken into custody without incident.

Dawson was wanted on two charges of probation violation in Grayson County stemming from a mobile meth lab that was found in December 2014.

Dawson was also charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with the intent to kill, concealment of a human body, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony conspiracy to murder in connection with Plitt's death.

Billings has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with the intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with Plitt's death.

Both Dawson and Billings are being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

