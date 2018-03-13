Danville osprey cam returns for 2018

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Osprey Cam is back for the 2018 nesting season.

In March 2017, two ospreys began to build a nest near Dan Daniel Memorial Park. By early summer, two of the three eggs had hatched and the fledglings were preparing to fly. The ospreys left the nest in the fall and are expected to return this month.

The Danville Parks and Recreation director hopes that the live camera will engage the community in the species and will impact how people view the natural resources and the area's ecosystem.

It is possible that last year's offspring will return to the nest as ospreys mate for life and return to the same nest annually.

