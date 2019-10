Snapshot of Appalachian Power's outage map taken at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2019.

ROANOKE, Va. - As storms move through the region, thousands of people are already without power.

As of 3:59 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting that 12,588 customers have lost power.

The highest concentration of outages is as follows:

Franklin County - 3,177

Bedford County - 2,706

Patrick County - 1,676

Floyd County - 1,625

Washington County - 637

For the full list of outages, check Appalachian Power's website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.