CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - Drivers on Interstate 77 should expect delays on Wednesday night.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed all northbound lanes at mile marker 22, according to VDOT.

As of 6:30 p.m., backups are about 4 miles.

Update: Accident: NB on I-77 at MM22 in Carroll Co. All travel lanes closed. Delay 4 mi.6:32PM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) July 25, 2018

