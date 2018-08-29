Virginia State Police investigating deadly shooting in Lee County

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. - A man is dead after Lee County deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired around 7:30 p.m. outside of a home in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Pennington Gap.

Police say that when deputies arrived at the home, they found the man who was shot.

The man was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His remains will be taken to the Roanoke medical examiner for an autopsy, according to state police.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting or a gold Nissan Altima to call 276-228-3131.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.