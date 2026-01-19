Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Tuesday, Jan. 20th

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday due to dangerously cold temperatures.

Our temperature setup brings much of the East Coast below average temperatures beginning on Tuesday. This, paired with high winds, will be dangerous for some.

Recommended Videos

WAAD (WSLS 2026)

Cold Weather Advisories and an Extreme Cold Warning are in effect for the Highlands and New River Valley from 9 PM tonight through 12 PM Tuesday. These areas could see wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero.

WAAD (WSLS 2026)

By 8 AM on Tuesday morning, many of us will feel like temperatures are in the single digits, teens, or even a few degrees below zero. It is important to wear the proper gear when going outdoors, bring the pets inside, and check on your elderly neighbors to make sure everyone is staying warm.

WAAD (WSLS 2026)

By the afternoon, when we should be warming up, our “feels-like” temperatures will still remain in the teens and 20s.

WAAD (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures will return to seasonal averages briefly on Thursday before dropping again just in time for the weekend.