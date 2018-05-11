Two infants die after being left in hot car

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two infants left in a hot vehicle have both died, according to Chesterfield police.

The two babies, both about 5 months old, were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon. One child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, and the other died several hours later at Chippenham Medical Center.

Emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane at the Bellwood Maisonettes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and found the infants unconscious.

Police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

