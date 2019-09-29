UVA football fans in Charlottesville praise program's turnaround

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia is known as a basketball school, but Charlottesville showed signs of becoming a football town Saturday.

UVA fans in Charlottesville donned their orange and blue ahead of the team's big matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend. The Hoos lost to the Fighting Irish 35 to 20, but fans are still optimistic at how far the program has come under coach Bronco Mendenhall.

"It's been exhilarating to watch this team," said UVA first-year Maclay Teefey. "I'm not used to having good football teams back at my high school, so having a really good football team is just amazing."

Younger fans, such as 13-year-old Landon Sutton, say they appreciate the team's success so far.

"When I was younger, I hate to say it, but they were down low," Sutton said. "They're rising up and they're doing really good now."

UVA's next home game is Oct. 12 versus Duke.

