Virginia cities awarded critical aid after Tropical Storm Michael rips through region

ROANOKE, Va. - About one month after Tropical Storm Michael ripped through the region, there's some light at the end of the tunnel.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the request for financial aid for people impacted by Michael in Danville and Salem had been approved.

What does this mean for the people in those cities?

The approval means that low-interest federal loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are now available to help residents and business owners rebuild.

Within the next few days, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Danville and Salem to answer questions about the loan program and to help people with the application process.

In Danville, the center will be in the Danville City Registrar Office at 515 Main Street starting tomorrow until November 20.

In Salem, the center will in the Fire-EMS station at 216 South Broad Street tomorrow until November 20.

Both centers will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The centers will not be open Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.