Virginia couple hikes entire Appalachian Trial; gets engaged at the end

Stuarts Draft man, Daniel Gayle proposing to Laura Klein after reaching their final destination of the Appalachian Trail. (Source: WHSV)

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. - A couple from Stuarts Draft just finished their 2,200 mile hike of the Appalachian Trail, according to NBC 12.

Over the past five months of the journey, Daniel Gayle was carrying a little surprise with him for his girlfriend, Laura Klein.

"I would estimate she carried her engagement ring for a hundred plus miles when we would just switch backpacks, and she had no idea she was carrying her own engagement ring for all those miles," Gayle said.

Gayle sewed a special pocket into his backpack, and proposed once they reached the end of the hike in Maine at Katahdin.

They say reaching the end of the trail was already an overwhelming and emotional feeling.

"I was just like trying to wipe my tears away from just, you know, getting to the top, and then all of a sudden," Klein said. "As soon as he grabbed my hands, I was like, 'oh my God.'"

The two have been together for six years after meeting while traveling in Nepal.They have had many adventures together since then, but they say they will never forget this one.

