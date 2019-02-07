Virginia House of Delegates Speaker weighs in on 'disturbing' revelations

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox is weighing in as Gov. Ralph Northam and the next two Democrats in line for his job are facing backlash and controversy.

Cox, a Republican, calls the recent developments "disturbing" and says that Virginia has been "deeply shaken" by them.

Attorney General Mark Herring has publicly stated that Gov. Ralph Northam should step down after a racist yearbook photo emerged that caused the governor to admit to having worn blackface. Wednesday, Herring came forward with the admission that he has also worn blackface in the past as part of a costume.

"He should adhere to the standard he has set for others or he loses credibility," Cox said about Herring.

A woman told reporters that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2004. He denies this, calling the encounter consensual.

Cox calls the allegation "extremely serious" and says "Virginians all deserve a full airing of the facts."

Cox added that, despite these issues, lawmakers will continue to work on the budget and on hundreds of bills.

“We have weathered the storms of four centuries and will weather this one as well," Cox said. "We continue to pray for Virginia during this difficult time.”

Cox is third in line to the governor's office, behind Fairfax and Herring.

Here is Cox's full statement:

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox issued the following statement on Wednesday.

“The last seven days have been tumultuous for our Commonwealth. The revelations against and admissions by the leaders of the executive branch are disturbing.

“The allegations of sexual assault against Lt. Governor Fairfax are extremely serious. The Lt. Governor, the alleged victim, and Virginians all deserve a full airing of the facts.

“The belated admission from Attorney General Herring is shocking. He should adhere to the standard he has set for others or he loses credibility.

“These current controversies will be resolved in due course. In the meantime, we will continue our work on the budget and the hundreds of bills remaining before us. The General Assembly will steadily continue with the business of governing on behalf of Virginia’s 8.4 million citizens.

“The people should be confident that our work continues unimpeded and that the Commonwealth’s 100,000 state employees also continue to serve without disruption.

“Our diverse Commonwealth has been deeply shaken by these developments, but nonetheless remains economically vibrant, fiscally sound, safe and secure.

“We have weathered the storms of four centuries and will weather this one as well. We continue to pray for Virginia during this difficult time.”

