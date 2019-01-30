Virginia lawmaker hits hurdle trying to pass bill to make abortions easier

RICHMOND, Va. - Lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly have suspended consideration of a controversial House bill that would legalize abortion up to birth.

Kathy K.L. Tran, a Democratic delegate from northern Virginia, introduced HB 2491 which would remove all existing restrictions on abortion in the commonwealth.

WATCH: Virginia Democrats Propose Bill Allowing Abortion Up Until Moment Of Birth



pic.twitter.com/sXbDildNdC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2019

That includes allowing abortion in the last three months of pregnancy, permitting late-term abortions to be performed in outpatient clinics and removing anti-abortion initiatives, such as ultrasound requirements and the state's 24-hour waiting period.

Gov. Ralph Northam supports the bill.

"We want the government not to be involved in these types of decisions. We want the decision to be made by the mothers and their providers and this is why legislators, most of whom are men, shouldn't be telling a woman what she should and shouldn't be doing with her body," said Northam during an interview with WTOP.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.