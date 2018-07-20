Virginia man admits to child porn, having sex with dog

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia man will spend four and a half years behind bars for sending child porn to an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old.

Franklin Spain, Jr., 45, of Chesterfield County, also had taken videos of himself having sex with a dog.

Spain was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for five counts of possession of child porn. An additional 40 years and six months are suspended.

Spain sent the child porn images and the video to the undercover agent over social media. He also tried to meet an undercover agent, who was posing as a 12-year-old, with the intention of having sex.

Spain was identified through records associated with his various social media accounts. Forensic analysis of Spain’s cellphone revealed that he had saved several dozen images of child pornography into the phone’s photo albums.

As part of the plea, Spain will have to register as a sex offender following imprisonment and will be prevented from owning or possessing any companion animals for 10 years.



