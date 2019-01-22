Virginia shrinks vehicle inspection sticker size by nearly 50%

RICHMOND, Va. - The next time you get your car or truck inspected, you'll notice the new sticker is now slightly smaller than the average credit card.

The new sticker is only 3 inches long and 2 inches high, compared to the previous 4 x 2.75.

Drivers will also notice that the year of expiration is now permanently affixed to the right side of the sticker, with the only insert being the month of expiration.

While the overall size of the sticker has shrunk, the month has actually been enlarged to provide better visibility.

“The change in size is in response to the feedback State Police received from Virginians following the sticker’s relocation to the bottom left corner of the windshield in 2018,” said Capt. R.C. Maxey Jr., Virginia State Police Safety Division Commander.

The sticker was updated to be more than just smaller.

Its security features have been enhanced in order to discourage and prevent unauthorized removal, tampering and counterfeit practices.

Those with a motorcycle or trailer are out of luck, as these changes in size and design do not apply.

Another new feature of the inspection sticker enables State Police to reach an estimated 8.2 million motorists annually with a reminder about Virginia’s “Move Over” law.

This portion of the sticker is not for display on the front windshield. Instead, it is detached by the inspector and provided to the customer. Virginia’s “Move Over” law requires motorists to move over a lane when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law applies to all vehicles equipped with red, blue and amber lights.

The placement of the sticker was changed in 2018 from the center of the windshield to the bottom, left corner due to safety concerns related to automotive innovations in recent years. The center placement of the sticker could prevent a vehicle’s crash avoidance system from operating properly.

