Virginia's Republican Party offers $1,000 reward for Attorney General Mark Herring's blackface photo

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring answers questions after speaking during a town hall meeting at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center mosque March 17, 2017 in Falls Church, Virginia. The town hall, sponsored by the Council on…

RICHMOND, Va. - In early February, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface at a college party but said he didn't remember if he was caught on camera -- and the Republican Party of Virginia isn't having any of it.

Herring claims he wore brown makeup and a wig at a party to look like a rapper in 1980, "but does anyone really believe him?"

That's what the Republican Party asked in a statement sent out Tuesday, offering a $1,000 reward for the coveted photo, which may not even exist.

The statement says Herring reached out to college friends to see if the elusive photo exists, but he wasn't able to find anything.

According to Republican Party, that's not good enough, and it's decided to go full Nancy Drew to get to the bottom of the case, saying it is "seeking further evidence of Mark Herring’s blackface and the witnesses to his racist past."

This isn't the first time the party has had choice words for Herring, saying "Not only is AG Mark Herring a racist and a hypocrite, he is a liar as well," in a February statement.

If you were thinking of capitalizing on this search for the mystery photo by making a phony, the party says it is only giving the reward to people who provide a 'verifiable photograph' -- whatever that means.

Below is the full statement from the Republican Party of Virginia:

"There has been much talk of a picture of Mark Herring in blackface existing in a UVA Sigma Chi fraternity yearbook from his time there. Herring stated that he spoke with "college friends" about his appearance in blackface and double checked if anyone had photo evidence of his indiscretions. Herring claims to not know if there is a photo, but does anyone really believe him? The Republican Party of Virginia is seeking further evidence of Mark Herring’s blackface and the witnesses to his racist past. The Republican Party of Virginia is offering a $1000 reward for either a verified copy of a picture of Mark Herring in blackface or verifiable contact information for Herring's Sigma Chi fraternity brothers from Herring's time as an undergraduate that ultimately leads to a verified picture of Mark Herring in blackface.* *Reward only available to first person to provide verifiable photograph."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.