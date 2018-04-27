Walmart looking for ideas, products from local entrepreneurs

Walmart says it is looking to give local entrepreneurs their big break.

The company is hosting its fifth annual open casting call event. It's a chance to secure a seat at the table with one of the company's buyers.

Scott Sayre, who owns a Natural Bridge-based company, says the event helped boost his local business.

Sayre said, "Not only did we get more business, but Walmart has helped us improve our overall process and made us a better company as we progressed from potential supplier status to actual supplier status filling store orders, shipping products, invoicing and receiving payments from Walmart."

A variety of deals will be possible. They range from supplying your product to a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or thousands of stores, Sam's Club locations, and walmart.com.

If you have a brilliant idea, you can apply here. You have until May 4.

The Made in the USA, Open Call event is June 13.

