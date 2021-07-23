Woman arrested after skinny dipping in stranger’s pool in Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Florida man returning home from a doctor’s appointment found a stranger skinny dipping in his backyard swimming pool, sheriff’s officials said.

At first, the man only noticed clothes scattered across his lanai earlier this week, Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials said in a social media post on Tuesday. Then, he saw the woman in his pool and called deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman was hostile and told sheriff’s deputies to leave her alone, the report said.

They asked her several times to get out of the pool and get dressed. She finally followed their orders, but resisted when the deputies tried to detain her. She pulled away and said she was not going anywhere, the report said.

Deputies took her to the Charlotte County Jail, but she refused to tell them her name. Officials eventually identified her through previous jail booking photos. The 42-year-old woman was charged with trespassing and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.