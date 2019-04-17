65-year-old grandma fends off half-naked, 300-pound robber with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is in jail with a gash in his head after police say he attempted to burglarize a 65-year-old Florida woman's car. But she wasn't having it.

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peeked out her window to see a large, police say, 300-pound man, pulling on her car door handle and knocking on her window trying to break in all while only wearing his boxers.

"So I grabbed my bat and I braced myself, I eased the door open," said Gainey.

That's when Gainey says 5-foot-6, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged her. Little did he know she was a high school softball player, a 65-year-old slugger.

"I tucked that bat and hit him upside the head. I said 'Pi-yah!' and he said 'Oww!,'" said Gainey.

That's when police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," said Gainey.

Police say a K-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on -- and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.

"I said, that's him right there. They said 'Ms. Gainey, he's got a big knock on his head,'" said Gainey.

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun because I would have shot him. But this right here is my gun, because I gone 'Pi-yah!,'" said Gainey.