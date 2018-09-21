What's News Today for Friday, September 21, 2018



Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road will be closed for the "First & 3rd Fridays" event. The road closure is from 2:00 to 9:30 P.M.

Northside High School is getting a special recognition for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities. The award is coming from Special Olympics at the homecoming pep rally this afternoon. The Roanoke County high school is among six Virginia schools to receive this distinction. They will be presented with a banner to hang. Since 2010, Northside has been the host of the annual Little Feet Meet for more than 1200 elementary school students.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia is hosting their second annual Food Truck Fest to wrap up Hunger Action Month. The event will include local food trucks serving everything from hamburgers and barbecue to cupcakes and Korean cuisine. There will be music, beer and activities for children. It's at the Vinton Farmers Market from 5-9 p.m.

The Harvest Moon 10K & 5K is tonight in Martinsville starting at 7:00 PM. Race day registration is available. The races start and finish at the Gazebo on Depot Street near the intersection of Franklin and Depot Streets. This annual event is known for its fun and family atmosphere, often with kids carrying light sticks and runners wearing headlamps. The races will be followed with snacks, craft brews from Mountain Valley Brewing, and dancing to the music of local performers.

Local chefs whip up "NASCAR chic" appetizers at the Piedmont Art museum's annual fundraiser in Martinsville. Themed "Start Your Engines," this year's event celebrates all things NASCAR chic; from dressed up dishes inspired by famous race tracks to dressed down attire with a racing slant from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35.

