What's News Today for Monday, March 11, 2019

ROANOKE -

The man accused of shooting two people in southeast Roanoke goes on trial in Roanoke. 28-year old Ronald Bonds is charged with malicious wounding. Police say he shot a man and woman on Jamison Avenue in October. A woman told 10 News she heard gunshots in the apartment above her.

We'll get our first look at a new tool police can use. The BolaWrap 100 is a handheld remote restraint device that discharges

an eight-foot tether at 640 feet per second to entangle someone ten to 25 feet away. Roanoke County Police will be demonstrating the device later this morning. We will have a crew there and will bring you updates tonight on 10 News.

There's another meeting for parents and the community about the current opioid/heroin crisis in Virginia. These meetings are designed to help parents recognize the signs of addiction, learn how addiction can start, and know the resources to help. Tonight's meeting is at 7 at William Byrd High School.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will update the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on road projects and issues going on at the meeting tonight. Also on the agenda is a work session on the broadband planning grant and the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.

More than 100 high school students and educators from public schools in Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, and the City of Lynchburg will come together in a hands-on workshop setting to learn lessons about diversity, discrimination, and respect. Diversity Dialogue Day is conducted by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. Students will learn to recognize prejudice and intolerance, and to respect others.

Liberty University Spring Break is this week. A record number of students are going on trips in the U.S. and around the world to enhance their academic programs, explore different cultures, and serve others. There are 24 trips planned including a team going to Lee County, Alabama to help with tornado cleanup, after 23 people were killed.



See a gun get transformed into a garden tool tonight. The Beating Guns Tour stops at Bonsack United Methodist Church. The 90-minute event features music, art, and stories of people impacted by gun violence. It starts at 6 p.m. And is free.

