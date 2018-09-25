What's News Today for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Governor Northam will be in Covington this morning. The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation says there will be a significant economic development announcement in the Highlands. The event is at 10 a.m. At the Covington Farmers Market.

There is a Veterans Town Hall Meeting at the Salem VA Medical Center this afternoon. Leadership team members and other staff will be there to talk about scheduling, benefits and more. It starts at 2 p.m. And is scheduled to last an hour. Afterwards, Vietnam Veterans who haven't gotten the 50th anniversary commemorative pin will be recognized and get one.

We'll learn more about Virginia's campaign to reduce evictions after five cities were included in the top ten ranking of cities with the highest eviction rates in the country. Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax will speak this afternoon about the project. VCU researchers have been looking at data on evictions in Richmond, Hampton Roads and beyond.

Lynchburg firefighters will present a check for more than $37,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This is the money from the annual Fill the Boot campaign and the 2018 calendar sales. They raised more than $10,000 more than the goal. The money will be used for support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Centers at UVA & Carilion Clinic.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors meets tonight. On the agenda is water rates. They are talking about a 10-percent increase for homes and businesses. An alternative would be just a five percent increase for homes. They will also go over the response to Hurricane Florence.

The Martinsville City Council meets today. On the agenda is a presentation from the sheriff's office to talk about city jail operations including the need to take inmates other places for them to be housed and the potential impact on the budget.

Restoration Housing is kicking off a historic restoration of their third project, the circa 1820 structure of the Villa Heights Recreation Center, otherwise known as the Compton-Bateman House, in Northwest Roanoke. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. The Melrose Orange Target Area has consistently seen more positive investments from both the public and private sector since the beginning of its status as a city target area for revitalization. The center plans to rent to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia as an afterschool rec center and office space.

The Big Feet Meet returns to William Fleming High School. Hundreds of middle and high school students from about 40 schools will compete in running and walking events, softball throw, shot put and Javelin! The athletes will receive their ribbons on the podium throughout the day.

Beginning on Tuesday, the exit ramp for Wonju Street from northbound 220 will be closed. This closure is required so that VDOT can conduct repairs to the storm water inlet located within this exit ramp. Due to the lack of acceptable working space, it is necessary to close the off-ramp to Wonju Street. The ramp closure is from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and should conclude on Thursday. A message board will be placed on 220 northbound near the Home Depot warning motorist of the closure.

