What's News Today for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The Roanoke County School Board is expected to open the bidding process for Cave Spring High School. It was postponed from last week. They are expecting bids from three companies. They say the plans are still on schedule for moving classrooms into trailers over winter break and starting the renovations in January. Over the summer, county leaders had to delay starting the renovations after it only received one bid which they decided was too costly. The school system did a major cleanup over the summer, responding to reports of mold inside cave spring high school.

The Governor will be in southside later today. The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation says there will be a major announcement. It's this afternoon at 2:30 at the Henry County Administration Building.

In Lynchburg, a ramp to US 460 West will be closed today and tomorrow. They will be doing slope repairs. The Route 460 Business, Timberlake Road ramp to US 460 West will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and traffic will use Old Plantation Drive to reach US 460. Also in Lynchburg, a portion of Memorial Avenue near Alleghany Avenue (between 2509 to 2517 Memorial Avenue) will be down to one lane as crews install a new water pipe. Flaggers will be staged in the work zone from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Radford leaders are developing a plan for Virginia Main Street and want your thoughts. There's another input session at the New River Valley Community Service Training Room from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Republican Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis are scheduled to speak in Roanoke. They're battling for the 6th District seat in Congress which represents Roanoke and areas going north on Interstate 81 through Lexington. It's at the Patrick Henry building Wednesday from 6 to 7 p-m. Registration is required.

