Woman to kayak around Smith Mountain Lake to benefit Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center

ROCKY MOUNT, Va.- - Starting on April 7, Sue Gallagher will spend her days on open waters. She came up with the idea of Kayaking Smith Mountain Lake For Kids' Sake to raise awareness for children and families impacted by abuse and neglect.



You can help by buying a colorful pinwheel.

"When you give $100, you get a pinwheel. You give $500 they get this huge pinwheel lawn ornament. And people keep saying, 'I need my pinwheel' and they give a check.," said Gallagher.

Gallagher is a court appointed special advocate for children involved in the judicial center for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. Her work is challenging and rewarding.

"When an 8-year-old boy writes a thank-you note and says 'I hope the other children who gets you as a CASA appreciates you as much as I do, 'then I know I made a difference," said Gallagher.

Part of her journey will include kayaking 500 miles around the lake. She's hoping that will help to bring in more volunteers to benefit the center.

The center is in desperate need of volunteers to serve children in the area.

"We went down to 28 volunteers, from 32 volunteers. And that doesn't sound like a big loss but it is when our numbers for referrals have increased," said Joyce Moran, executive officer.

And the center wants to do whatever it takes to meet the needs of the community. Gallagher will be kayaking 10-12 miles a day for the organization.

According to a press release: Gallagher will launch her kayak from the dock at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park, 1482 Parkway Avenue, Moneta, VA 24121, on Saturday, April 7, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend the celebration for the start of Gallagher's odyssey.

Supporters can follow her progress on her journey's Facebook page at <https://www.facebook.com/kayakingSMLforKidsSake/>, and can make donations, too, either through the Facebook page, or by mailing checks, made payable to Southern Virginia CAC, to Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, 300 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

For more information on the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, visit http://www.southernvacac.org



