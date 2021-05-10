Migrant arrivals by sea on Italian island swell past 2,100

Migrants wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 sit at a pier as Italian police officers stand by, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Monday, May 10, 2021. Several hundred more migrants reached the tiny Italian island before dawn on Monday, swelling to past 2,100 the number of arrivals in around 24 hours and fueling calls from across the political spectrum for the Italian government to strengthen its migration policies. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

ROME – Several hundred more migrants reached a tiny Italian island before dawn on Monday, swelling to past 2,100 the number of arrivals in around 24 hours and fueling calls from across the political spectrum for the Italian government to strengthen its migration policies.

Italian state radio said four boats arrived at Lampedusa island after being escorted the last miles to port early Monday by Italian coast guard or custom police vessels. The 635 latest arrivals followed more than 1,400 who arrived on Sunday.

Human traffickers, mainly based in Libya, but also in Tunisia, often take advantage of calm seas to launch unseaworthy boats toward European shores.

Many migrants slept on the dock after Lampedusa’s migrant housing center, which had been empty until Sunday, rapidly surpassed its 200-plus capacity. Hundreds more were being transferred to an unused passenger ferry offshore for quarantine until they can be tested for COVID-19. Another commercial passenger ship was being dispatched to Lampedusa to take on some more.

Ad

“The situation on Lampedusa is literally explosive,″ said a police union official, Domenico Pianese, in a statement which noted that some 2,150 migrants had stepped ashore on the island since before dawn on Sunday. ”If we have another day like yesterday, with an incessant succession of disembarking, it won’t be possible to manage public and health safety,” he said.

Sunday's steady stream of migrant boats arriving at the 20-square-kilometer (about 8-square mile) island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland, was the biggest number of migrants to come ashore in a single day at an Italian port this year.

This year's arrivals have already topped by far the number of migrants arriving via sea in the same period in each of the past two years. According to Interior Ministry figures, by May 10, 2019, just over 1,000 people had arrived by sea ; by the same date in 2020, 4,184 had arrived, and this year so far nearly 13,000 have arrived.

Ad

The numbers, though, are far lower than those earlier in the past decade, when hundreds of thousands of rescued migrants were brought to Italy within the span of a few years.

Ad

Ad