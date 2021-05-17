Ex-rebel capitalizes on Colombia unrest by showing restraint

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Senator Gustavo Petro pauses during an interview at a local radio station in Bogota, Colombia. The former presidential candidate has adopted a low-key approach during the anti-government protests that started in late April 2021 ahead of his third run for Colombias presidency. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

MIAMI – As the streets of Colombia smolder amid the biggest antigovernment unrest in decades, a former rebel leader who would undo antinarcotics cooperation with the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the growing discontent and ride it to the presidency next year.

In a long political career that included a stint as Bogota’s mayor, Sen. Gustavo Petro has earned a reputation as Colombia’s perennial rabble-rouser with a silver tongue admired — when not feared — by friends and foes alike.

But he’s adopted a decidedly low-key approach to the recent protests, apparently believing that he must win over some of his many conservative skeptics to prevail in what would be his third run for Colombia’s presidency.

The protests began April 28 after President Ivan Duque attempted to ram through a tax increase amid a pandemic that has left millions without work or food. Although he quickly backed down, protesters have remained on the streets, broadening their fight to include grievances ranging from the decrepit state of Colombia’s health care and education systems to the slow implementation of a 2016 peace deal with Marxist rebels.

Duque has accused the nation’s many cocaine cartels and criminal mafias of adding fuel to the fire, although so far he’s presented no evidence to back the claim. But the culture of political violence that has long plagued Colombia has taken a toll: to date, at least 42 people have been killed, with police accused of scores of abuses.

Many of the young activists on the streets hail from Colombia’s left, where Petro, 61, has been a fixture for decades.

“If there’s someone in Colombia who has consistently been paying attention to young people and the issue of economic inequality, it’s Petro,” said Sandra Borda, a political analyst at Bogota’s Andes University.

In the past, Petro hasn’t hesitated to take to Twitter — where his 4.2 million followers almost double those of Duque — to fan protests, blast opponents as “fascists” or spread baseless claims that the 2018 election he lost by more than 2 million votes was marred by vote buying.

