N. Ireland gets new leaders after power-sharing crisis eased

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021 file photo, Democratic Unionist Party member Paul Givan, background, looks at party leader Edwin Poots during a press conference at Stormont Buildings parliament in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Northern Irelands biggest political parties appear set to agree on a new government after ending a standoff that threatened to scuttle the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party has picked Northern Ireland Assembly member Paul Givan as its choice of first minister. But the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein had threatened not to fill the post of deputy because of a feud about protections for the Irish language. Under the power-sharing arrangements, a government cant be formed unless both roles are filled. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

LONDON – Northern Ireland got new government leaders on Thursday after the two biggest parties broke a standoff that had threatened to scuttle the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration.

Paul Givan of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party was confirmed as first minister, with Michelle O'Neill of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein reappointed deputy first minister.

Accepting the nomination at a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Givan said politicians “must recognize there is more in common than separates us.”

Sinn Fein had threatened not to fill the post of deputy because of a feud about protections for the Irish language. That would have mothballed the administration — under the power-sharing arrangements set up as part of Northern Ireland’s peace accord, a government can’t be formed unless both roles are filled.

The language issue cuts to the heart of tensions between Northern Ireland’s mostly Catholic nationalists, who see themselves as Irish, and Protestants, who largely identify as British.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, in which the DUP is the largest party, has failed to pass a law ensuring protections for the Irish and Ulster Scots languages, despite the power-sharing parties agreeing last year to do so.

But after crisis talks with the two parties, the British government said early Thursday it would step in and pass the legislation in the U.K. Parliament if the Belfast assembly did not do it by September.

Sinn Fein welcomed the move, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying it had broken the “logjam of DUP obstructionism.” The party said it would nominate O’Neill as deputy first minister.

