Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

DIYARBAKIR – Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.

“Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter. In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings.

Many people crouched to look below a massive sheet of cement propped at an angle by steel bars. They crawled in and out, trying to reach survivors. Excavating equipment dug through the rubble below.

Rescue efforts unfolded as darkness, rain and cold enveloped the region of Turkey and Syria devastated by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and at least one that hit hours later. At least 2,500 people were killed and civilians joined rescuers in desperate efforts across Turkey and Syria.

Elsewhere in Kahramanmaras province, rescuers pulled two children alive from the rubble. One was lying on a stretcher on the snowy ground. They quieted the throngs of people trying to help in the efforts to find survivors.

In Adana, about 20 people, some in emergency rescue jackets, used power saws atop the cement mountain of a collapsed building to carve out space that would let any survivors climb out or be rescued. Later, excavators joined the efforts as bright spotlights illuminated the wreckage.

Thousands of search-and-rescue personnel, firefighters and medics were working across 10 provinces, along with some 3,500 soldiers. Residents lifted rubble and unearthed people heard screaming from beneath buildings.

Turkish military ambulance planes were transporting the injured to Istanbul and Ankara hospitals, the defense ministry said. Rescuers from across Turkey tried to make it to the provinces amid heavy snow and rainstorms. But many in Antakya, Hatay, said they didn’t have sufficient assistance and were worried about the miles of wreckage and those trapped within it. Hatay's airport was severely damaged, complicating rescue efforts.

In Syria, a man held a dead girl in his arms beside a 2-story collapsed cement building as he walked away from the debris. He and a woman set the girl on the floor under covering to protect her from the winter rains, wrapping her in a large blanket and looking back to the building, overwhelmed.

An official with Turkey’s disaster management authority said 6,445 people had been rescued across 10 provinces. The official, Orhan Tatar, said 5,606 buildings had collapsed.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Carley Petesch in Chicago contributed.