Japan's Kishida tells his ruling party he will not run in its September leadership vote, NHK says

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, June 21, 2024. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has notified his governing party executives that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, meaning Japan will have a new prime minister, Japan's NHK public television and other media reported.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his three-year term expires in September.

Recommended Videos

His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.

Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.

Kishida was set to explain his decision in a press conference later Monday.

Local election losses earlier in the year eroded his clout, and LDP lawmakers have voiced the need for a fresh face ahead of the next general election.

Since the corruption scandal broke, Kishida has removed a number of Cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts, dissolved party factions that were criticized as the source of money-for-favor politics, and passed a law tightening political funds control law. But support for his government has dwindled.

The scandal centers on unreported political funds raised through tickets sold for party events. It involved more than 80 LDP lawmakers, mostly belonging to a major party faction previously led by assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ten people — lawmakers and their aides — were indicted in January.