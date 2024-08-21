Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

(Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

TEHRAN – A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Recommended Videos

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added.

There had been 51 people on board at the time of the crash.

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day following the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century.