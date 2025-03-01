Kurdish militants declare ceasefire in 40-year insurgency in Turkey

Youngsters hold a photograph of the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Abdullah Ocalan as they gather to watch live on a tv screen a Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, delegation members releasing an statement from Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu)

ISTANBUL – Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm.

The statement from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said: “We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo’s Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked.”

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984. On Thursday, a delegation of Kurdish politicians announced Ocalan’s call for the PKK to lay down its arms and disband after visiting him on his island prison earlier the same day.

The ceasefire is the first sign of a break in the conflict since peace talks between the PKK and Ankara broke down in the summer of 2015.

In its statement, the PKK said Ocalan’s statement indicated that a “new historical process has begun in Kurdistan and the Middle East.” Kurdistan refers to the parts of Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran inhabited by Kurds.

While stating that it would “comply with and implement the requirements of the call from our own side,” the PKK emphasized that “democratic politics and legal grounds must also be suitable for success.”

The ceasefire came as the main pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey has faced pressure, with several of its mayors being removed from office in recent months and replaced by government appointees.

The group also called for Ocalan to be released from Imrali prison, located in the Marmara Sea, to “personally direct and execute” a party congress that would lead to the militants laying down their arms.