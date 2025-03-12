Skip to main content
Argentine retirees and soccer fans clash with police during protests against austerity measures

Sara España

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine retirees and fans of several soccer teams clashed with police Wednesday during a protest in front of Congress in the capital, Buenos Aires, against the economic policies implemented by the government of President Javier Milei.

What started as a peaceful demonstration escalated into violent clashes as police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and pellets against stone-throwing protesters.

For weeks, Buenos Aires retirees have held weekly protests demanding higher pensions, citing a precarious standard of living. While previous demonstrations involved minor incidents, including tear gas use against the elderly, Wednesday's protest was unprecedented in scale.

The government of far-right President Javier Milei, who has championed a policy of public spending cuts since coming to power a year and a half ago, had warned of restrictions on entry to stadiums for those who cause disorder.

Police deployed shotguns and water hoses before the scheduled 5:00 p.m. protest.

Clashes erupted when a large group of Boca Juniors soccer fans, waving flags and chanting in support of the retirees, arrived. Police formed a cordon to block their advance toward Congress.

At the rear, a group of elderly protesters were pushed back by high-pressure water cannons fired by two tanks at the perimeter closest to the Legislative Assembly.

In an unprecedented show of unity, fans from Boca Juniors, River Plate, and other Argentine soccer clubs joined pensioners who gather outside Congress every Wednesday to protest the government's austerity measures.

Surrounded by police, protesters chanted, “Don’t touch the elderly.” A man draped in the Argentine flag held a sign that read “Help me fight. You’ll be the next elderly person.”

A resolution published Wednesday by Argentina's Ministry of Security bans anyone who engages in violent behavior, disrupts security, traffic, or public order from entering soccer stadiums. This means that fans involved in Wednesday’s riots will be barred from attending their team’s games for a period set by the authorities.

Associated Press writer Débora Rey contributed.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

