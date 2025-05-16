Nepal hosts environment conference as Himalayan glaciers melt

A volunteer awaits to welcome delegates during the inauguration of an environment conference named Sagarmatha Sambaad (Mount Everest Dialogue) at the Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)estha)

KATHMANDU – An environment conference opened in Nepal on Friday to discuss global climate change, including the impact on the highest Himalayan peaks where snow and ice are melting.

The three-day conference in Kathmandu titled, “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,” is expected to include discussions of critical climate issues.

Recommended Videos

“From the lap of Sagarmatha (Everest), the world’s highest peak, we send this message loud and clear that to protect the mountains is to protect the planet. To protect the mountains is to protect our seas. To protect the mountains is to protect humanity itself,” Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli told participants at the opening meeting.

Nepal is home to eight of the tallest mountains in the world including Mount Everest. A high level of glaciers melting in the Himalayan mountains because of global warming has raised signficant concerns. Melting snow and ice have exposed the mountains and increased the risk of rock slides, landslides and avalanches.

Scientists have warned the Himalayan mountains could lose up to 80% of their glaciers if the Earth warms in coming decades or centuries. They say flash floods and avalanches also could become more likely in coming years, in part because of climate change.

“The tragedy is that the Himalayas are facing an unprecedented stress test in real time today, exposing not only the fragile nature of our mountain ecosystems but also a glaring evidence of the lack of meaningful global climate action,” Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said. “As a mountainous country with high disaster risk vulnerability, Nepal faces a stark predicament.”

Nepal has experienced a series of severe weather events in the recent past with devastating impacts on people and their livelihoods, Deuba said.

"Floods and glacial lake outbursts have caused large-scale destruction and damage, and droughts, water scarcity and forest fires have brought untold suffering to the people across the country," she said

Ministers from neighboring India, Bhutan and Maldives are attending the conference.

Organizers have said they intend to publish a Kathmandu declaration after the discussions end Sunday.