2 French nationals freed from Iranian prison after more than 3 years in detention

FILE - People walk past the portraits of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in front of the French National Assembly in Paris on July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that two French nationals were released from an Iranian prison after more than three years in detention on spying charges, which Paris said were unfounded.

Macron expressed “huge relief” at the release of Cécile Kohler, 41, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72.

Recommended Videos

“I welcome that first step,” Macron wrote on X, adding that the dialogue with Iranian authorities is continuing to allow them to return to France “as soon as possible.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on France 2 national television that Kohler and Paris were both “safe” at the French Embassy in Tehran while awaiting their “definitive release.”

“They are fine. They are obviously relieved and seem to be in good physical and mental health,” he added.

Barrot declined to answer questions about when and how the pair may be allowed to return to France.

“We will continue to work discreetly. That’s in-depth work which is the work of diplomats to ensure their return to France as soon as possible,” he said.

In Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the release of the two French citizens.

“Two French citizens who were in jail for some time over security charges were released based on bail according to a verdict by related judge and they will be under supervision until next judicial stage,” he said. He did not elaborate in the remarks that were carried on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Kohler and Paris were arrested in May 2022 while visiting Iran. France had denounced their detention as “unjustified and unfounded.”

On Tuesday evening, a committee created in support of Kohler and Paris expressed its “immense joy” and “infinite gratitude to all those in France and elsewhere who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible.”

Iranian media reported last month that a court had sentenced the pair to decades in prison on spying charges.

Iran’s judiciary news agency Mizan said a Revolutionary Court in Tehran issued a preliminary verdict against two French citizens for “working for French intelligence” and “cooperating with Israel,” without naming them. The semiofficial Fars agency later identified them as Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris and said the court imposed cumulative terms totaling 63 years across multiple counts.

Western nations have accused Iran of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips, an allegation Tehran rejects.

In September, France dropped its case before the International Court of Justice against Iran for violating the right to consular protection of Kohler and Paris. France has accused Iran of holding Kohler and Paris arbitrarily, denouncing “a hostage policy.” The ICJ said France requested “the discontinuance of the proceedings.”

Iran’s foreign minister said at the time the two countries were close to a prisoner swap.

Last month, a Paris court granted conditional release to an Iranian national who was in custody. Tehran had for months pressed Paris to release Mahdieh Esfandiari.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said she was placed under judicial supervision, with prohibition from leaving French territory.

Esfandiary, who was arrested in February, faces charges of “inciting terrorism online," and is to go on trial in Paris in January.

___

Associated Press journalists Catherine Gaschka and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.