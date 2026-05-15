Authorities search waters in the Maldives for 4 Italians killed in a cave dive after 1 body found

FILE - A jetty is seen on a resort on Male Attol in Maldives, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, file)

MALE – Maldivian authorities conducted a high-risk search Friday for the bodies of four Italian divers who died in a scuba accident in a deep underwater cave a day before.

The body of a fifth diver was recovered on Thursday, officials said.

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The five divers, including an instructor, were believed to have been exploring the cave when they went missing, according to Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef.

“The cave is so deep that divers even with the best equipment do not try to approach,” he said.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said the five divers “apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters (164 feet)” in the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. It added the circumstances of their death remain under investigation.

Maldivian authorities launched a major rescue operation after the incident on Thursday, deploying boats, aircraft and dive teams to search the area.

Rescuers recovered one body from about 60 meters (200 feet) below the surface on Thursday, and a first round of searches failed to locate the remaining four divers, who were thought to be inside the same cave, Maldivian officials said.

Search teams were preparing for a second dive Friday, and the Maldivian government was keeping Italian authorities informed. Italy’s ambassador was on a search vessel, and the Maldives may seek international assistance if needed.

The Italian foreign ministry did not provide information on the recovery of bodies. It said an Italian expert was assisting the coast guard and Maldivian vessels in the search operation on Friday.

It said officials planned a dive to evaluate access to the underwater cave, but rough weather conditions could delay the recovery.

The group had been on a morning dive near Alimathaa, and was reported missing after failing to surface by midday Thursday, according to initial reports. Conditions were described as unfavorable at the time, with a yellow weather alert in effect.

The Italian Embassy was in contact with the victims’ families and providing assistance.

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Zampano reported from Rome. Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi and Krishan Francis in Colombo contributed to this report.