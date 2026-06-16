Iranian official says end of war includes end of Israel’s occupation of Lebanon, state TV reports

A woman waves an Iranian flag during a pro-government campaign as a portrait of the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, is displayed at right, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

DUBAI – Iran’s top diplomat was quoted as saying Tuesday that the end of the Iran war included the end of Israel’s occupation of Lebanon.

Iranian state television quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi making the comment to foreign diplomats in a briefing. It did not air the remarks, but put them in an on-screen graphic.

Recommended Videos

It also quoted Araghchi as saying that Israel’s continued occupation of southern Lebanon would violate the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran. It remains unclear what is in the interim agreement as it has yet to be released publicly in full.