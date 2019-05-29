47ºF

An adult spelling test: 25 words you should nail, but might miss

Common words can be tricky, too!

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Earlier this year, we gave you a really challenging quiz.

Go take it if you dare, but brace yourself -- it's tough: An adult spelling quiz: 5 of the hardest words in the English language

It was only five questions, but you had to identify the correct spelling of five of the toughest words the English language has to offer.

Let’s go a little easier this time around.

You should, in theory, know how to spell the following words. Yet they seem to be misspelled pretty often.

Test your knowledge below. Then challenge a friend, relative or co-worker. Good luck!

