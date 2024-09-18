See solutions for tackling crime, skimmer scams and recognizing long COVID

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com .

Detroit is known for many things: the automotive industry, Coney Island hot dogs and, unfortunately, its dangerous crime. But when it comes to crime, Detroit has really been turning things around.

Solutionaries Team correspondent Victor Williams investigated how community policing is helping Detroit rewrite its reputation.

Next, scammers are getting smarter when it comes to getting their hands on your money.

In Jacksonville, Florida, Solutionaries Team correspondent Tiffany Salameh helps you learn how to identify credit card skimmers and give you some pointers on the best way to protect yourself — and your money.

Our Solutionaries Team also takes a look into long COVID in our latest episode. Some of the people burdened with long COVID may be feeling a little more hopeful after its recognition as an official condition.

To help get an idea of why this new designation is such a huge deal, Solutionaries Team correspondent Courtney Friedman spoke with doctors and patients in San Antonio.

