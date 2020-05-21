Is it time to replace your roof? 3 useful tips for deciding

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You may not think about your roof often, but it's one of the most essential parts of your home.

Without a roof, everything you own would be damaged by the rain and snow. Bugs could easily enter your home, and even your home’s foundation could be exposed to irreparable damage.

So how do you know when it’s time to replace your roof? Here are three useful tips on making this critical decision.

1. The age of the roof

As your roof gets older, it becomes more prone to damage. The Blankenship Roofing Company says normal wear and tear over the years can cause the roof to become weaker, and eventually, it will need to be replaced. How long your roof should last will depend on the type of materials used in its construction.

The typical lifespan of roofs of different materials are as follows:

• Composition shingles need replacing every 12 to 20 years.

• Asphalt shingles need replacing every 15 to 30 years.

• Wooden shingles need replacing every 20 to 25 years.

• Rubber roofs need replacing every 30 to 50 years.

• Metal roofs need replacing every 50 to 75 years.

If your roof has started nearing its maximum lifespan, Blankenship Roofing says it’s a good idea to replace it. Doing so before significant issues surface will save you a lot of headaches in the long run and end up being significantly more cost-efficient.

2. Look for obvious damage

You should do visual inspections of your roof twice a year. Not only will this help you decide whether you should replace your roof, it can also help catch minor problems before they become major ones.

During the visual inspection of your roof, check for:

• Dark spots

• Holes

• Signs of water damage

• Leaks

• Mold

• Rot

• Sagging sections

• Weak spots

• Missing or loose shingles

• Damaged or cracked shingles

If you notice any of these issues, you can contact Blankenship Roofing, has been family owned and operated for 46 years. They can help you decide whether your problems might require an emergency repair, a tear-off or a total roof replacement.

3. Get a professional inspection done

Ideally, you should be getting a professional inspection done on your roof at least once a year. If this isn’t feasible, you can aim for every other year.

Even if you routinely inspect your roof, the folks at Blankenship Roofing may spot problems you haven’t noticed.

