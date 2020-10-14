This is one of the coolest spots you can drive to for a quick daycation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you ever feel like just getting out of the house, hopping in the car and going for a drive? It seems like one of the few ways to safely get out of the house these days, but you don’t have to stay in your neighborhood.

There’s plenty of space to explore inside the Caverns at Natural Bridge, and some pretty fantastic sights. We’re talking depths of the earth few get to see -- 34 stories deep.

Regardless of whether it’s hot and sunny or sleeting sideways outside, the cavern stays at a nice 54 degrees year-round.

The caverns were formed -- well, technically they’re STILL forming -- through a slow, arduous natural process. What does that mean? Over time, slow-moving water causes cracks and cavities in the mouthing to become great large passages.

When you go, keep an eye out for cavern structures like the Colossal Dome room -- an enormous dome-shaped feature that was formed thousands of years ago.

As you leave the dome room, you’ll see other other spectacular sights like Mirror Lake and the Well Room.

We know you’re thinking about going, so we’ll give you a few tips to know ahead of your visit:

Wear a sweater or lightweight jacket.

Wear proper walking shoes; the topography can be tricky to maneuver otherwise.

Arrive early; tour space fills up quickly.

The caverns are open from March to November, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guided tours starting about every 60 minutes. They last about 45 minutes.

Want to learn more? Click here to visit the website, or go to Natural Bridge Cavern’s Facebook page.