This popular Wytheville dinner show draws crowds from all over -- and it’s coming back

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Next month, it will be time to toe-tap to Bluegrass gospel classics and re-engage with the Sanders family once again.

One area staple that draws tourists from all over Virginia and neighboring states is returning, as the Wohlfahrt Haus in Wytheville will host the popular dinner show, “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming.”

Set in 1945, the story is about a pastor in North Carolina named Mervin Oglethorpe, who is about to move to Texas with his wife June, who is eight months pregnant, to preach down there.

A beautiful sight. (Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Though a series of entertaining stories and Bluegrass gospel songs, the Sanders family gives a funny and touching sendoff to the couple before they embark on their new adventure.

“Being in the audience is like if you were in the congregation at church,” said Shane Terry, the social media and marketing projects coordinator for the Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The show is one that the Wohlfahrt Haus has done before, but it is coming back due to popular demand and positive feedback from the public.

Ad

It will run from March 4 to April 3. For more information on show times, click or tap here.

The location of the Wohlfahrt Haus itself makes it easy to attract tourists from North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“We are right where interstates 77 and 81 cross, and they literally cross right in front of the theater,” Terry said. “We pull in people from all four directions.”

For more information on Wytheville and how to get there, click or tap here.