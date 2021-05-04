7 things you’ll want to add to your summer bucket list right now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We have to imagine everyone is itching with excitement at the prospect of summer, because we sure are.

If you’ve ever ventured through Montgomery County, Virginia -- whether it be via Blacksburg or Christiansburg -- you’re surely aware of just how much there is to do. If you’re overwhelmed by all of it, we have a simple bucket list, if you will, of all the places you’ll definitely want to stop, as well as things you’ll want to do this summer.

Before we dive in, we’ll let you in on a little secret that (we think) is possibly the best part: You can rent a bicycle through a ride-sharing program and it will quickly and easily get you and your friends or family to and from all the destination points you’re going to want to see.

We’ll get back to that shortly. For now, here are seven things you’ll certainly want to plan for this summer:

This is a must on your list if you’ve got kiddos tagging along. The Wonder Universe children’s museum provides a space in which kids can engage and interact in a fun and educational way. It inspires children and parents to discover and learn about so many different things, together.

This museum really has something for all ages: an exhibit for children ages 0 to 3 that focuses on gross motor skills, a therapeutic sensory environment, a place to learn about harvesting and preparing food, a race track on which you can build your own race car and race a friend, and really, just so much more.

This stop will get your day off to a fun and exciting start.

