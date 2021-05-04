Dreaming of a Virginia Beach getaway? This Town Center district has something for everyone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If this past year has you craving some type of relaxing vacation or even just a fun, long-weekend-style escape from reality, you should look no further than a hotspot in our very own state: Virginia Beach.

But don’t assume that a beach vacation limits you to the sun and the sand.

You could enjoy the water during the day and then head downtown at night, or split your time between the beach and the city. There are probably a million ways to do it.

In Virginia Beach, when we reference “the city experience,” we’re talking about the cosmopolitan Town Center district. It’s less than 10 miles from the shoreline, and it offers upscale and premium shopping, seemingly unlimited culinary options, and a cultural hub chock-full of arts and entertainment options.

A pretty downtown scene. (Provided by Visit Virginia Beach)

Make no mistake: Virginia Beach Town Center belongs on your Virginia Beach itinerary. There’s truly something for everyone.

For example, if you feel more comfortable with nationally known and adored restaurants, the district has some favorites, such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House and The Cheesecake Factory. Same goes for shopping: Anthropologie, anyone? But if you’d rather seek out the gems that can only be found locally, the downtown district boasts plenty of those, as well. Without further ado, we’ll share some recommendations.

