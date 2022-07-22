Affording community college may be easier than you think

Wytheville Community College, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, has three area locations. Each site features modern, innovative technology and state-of-the art training equipment.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After nearly 60 years of service to five regions, Wytheville Community College continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of communities with new career and manufacturing training needs.

WCC students may choose from a variety of programs and pathways to prepare for a dynamic world. WCC meets the needs of students just completing high school or of returning adult students who are ready to change or enhance their careers.

With scholarships and financial aid available, Wytheville Community College provides an affordable, free college for students who are eligible.

“Affordable, high quality, and community focused are just a few words that describe Wytheville Community College. With financial aid and scholarships, WCC is one of the most affordable colleges in Virginia,” said Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC President. “WCC’s caring faculty provide high quality instruction and serve our communities.”

WCC offers short-term workforce career training including truck driving, powerline and welding. (WCC)

WCC Pathways include degrees, diplomas, certificates, or skills training in areas such as Computer Technology, Healthcare Services, Business Administration, Advanced Manufacturing, Short Term Career Training, and Public Service.

Also, widely accepted transfer programs at WCC allow students to complete first- and second-year courses that transfer to most four-year colleges and universities.

In less than two years, and with very little expense, WCC students can receive the training or the degree needed to find a successful career or to satisfy the requirements for transfer to a four-year degree program. Programs such as G3, “Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead” covers many students’ fees and remaining tuition after other grants and scholarships are spent.

WCC prepares students for a variety of careers in healthcare. (WCC)

So what are you waiting for? If you’ve dreamed about continuing your education past high school, Wytheville Community College is ready for you.