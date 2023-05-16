3 considerations to ensure your lawn’s health and success this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Now that spring has sprung, and summer quickly approaching, more people will be focusing on their lawns and making sure they are in the best shape possible.

Whether someone is new to lawn care or a seasoned vet, there are a few things that can ensure its health and success. These can include implementing proper aerating and seeding practices. The term aeration means to make holes or slices in a yard that can allow water, air and other nutrients to better penetrate the soil.

Before you get started, here are three things to consider when aerating and seeding your lawn, according to Virginia Green.

1. Why is it important to aerate and seed your lawn?

Aeration allows nutrients, water, and oxygen to penetrate deep into the soil, while seeding is a must for tall fescue grasses. These types of grasses don’t regenerate and must be reseeded each year to establish new growth. Aeration can allow the roots to grow deeper, which can help produce a stronger and more robust lawn.

2. What time of year should you aerate your lawn?

Warm season lawns will benefit from annual core aeration during the summer, which begins the first part of June and ends in July.

The fall is the best time to aerate and seed cool season fescue lawns, specifiacally late August until Nov. 1.

“This gives the grass time to overwinter and mature to withstand our hot summers and harsh conditions that it may face,” said William McEwen of Virginia Green.

3. What are the best ways to prepare your lawn for seeding?

Before seeding your lawn, it’s best to get it prepared by doing the following:

Mow the grass extra short and remove grass clippings through raking.

Deal with existing problems such as disease or pest issues.

Aerate the lawn.

Choose the right grass seed. Not only do you need to choose a grass seed that’s appropriate for the Mid-Atlantic region, but you’ll want something of high quality. An example can be Virginia Green’s proprietary tall fescue grass seed blend.

Determine how the seed should be spread. If you’re seeding your entire lawn, you’re going to find that it’s much more of a challenge. You’ll need to use a drop or broadcast spreader to evenly spread your seed at its specific recommended seeding rate.

