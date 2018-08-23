1st and 10 Camp Tour: Hidden Valley Titans

ROANOKE, Va. - Despite missing the playoffs for the first time in six years, Hidden Valley kept the tradition of beating rival Cave Spring alive by winning for the seventh straight season. But the Titans seek more than just a win over the Knights. They lost starting quarterback Jonah Fitzgerald but return 13 starters. Head coach Scott Weaver and company were tasked with a rough schedule in 2017 and this year is no different. But if the Titans break through to the playoffs, the regular-season schedule could pay dividends.

"It's tough but we view it as a positive schedule," said head coach Scott Weaver.

"Our out-of-district schedule is extremely hard and our district is just an absolute beast, but if you can survive that and you can stay healthy when you get into the 3A playoffs, I think you're just as prepared as anyone in the state to have a successful run," Weaver said.

"It has its benefits because we do play a really tough schedule but we feel like, in having that schedule, by the time November -- late November, December -- rolls around, we're going to be used to playing tough teams, you know?" said wide receiver Will Crandall.

"We have a great group of guys, best coaches around, and I feel like we're going to do something special this year."

Hidden Valley opens up with Patrick Henry on Friday night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.