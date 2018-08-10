1st and 10 Camp Tour: Northside

ROANOKE, Va. - Our 1st and 10 camp tour brings us to Northside High School, where the Vikings under first year head coach Scott Fisher were 5-7 a year ago including a playoff win over Abingdon.

It was a young squad in 2017, but this season the team returns many starters including quarterback Jalen Jackson. The Vikings put in a lot of work in the weight room in the offseason and with a full year under Fisher and much more experience as a whole, the program is poised to be even better in 2018.

"I think they buy in. It takes them a year to figure out who I am and who the other staff is and who their teammates are and they bought into what we asked we knew that it would be an uphill battle for us and we ended up fighting really hard and we got better as we went along. Just a testament to them," said Fisher.

"Being able to know the routes, know the plays already, as the season starts and save having to redo it and relearn everything," said Jackson.

"A lot of confidence because everybody knows what they're doing now, same routine and everything just come back and make it better," said linebacker and tight end Zach Horton.

Northside hosts Pulaski County on August 24.

